NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Perryville man was killed in a crash in Cecil County Tuesday night, state police said.
The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 700 block of West Old Philadelphia Road between North East and Charlestown. Police said Christian David Ledman was heading west in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 truck when for an unknown reason the truck left the road. After leaving the road, Ledman went down an embankment, rolled over twice, hit a telephone pole and then his vehicle caught fire.
Ledman, who was the only person inside the truck at the time of the crash, died at the scene, police said.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash, which shut down Old Philadelphia Road for more than four hours.