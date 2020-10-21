Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will soon be a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Baltimore.
Cindy Lou’s Fish House is set to open in Harbor Point next week.
This is the sixth restaurant by Tony Foreman and chef Cindy Wolfe- the duo behind restaurants like Charleston, Bar Vasquez, and Cinghiale.
Cindy Lou’s is inspired by their love of southern food and features classics with a twist, like the lobster po’ boy, buttermilk fried chicken and homemade spaghetti in a spicy crab sauce.
If that’s not tempting enough, the spot on Wills Street offers amazing views of the Inner Harbor.