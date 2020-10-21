CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled just about everything. But, the Turkey Bowl tradition will live on.

Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield have faced off on Thanksgiving Day for 100 years.

This year’s game is set for 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at Calvert Hall.

This is the first time the game will be played at either of the school’s campuses.

