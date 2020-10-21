CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon, city police said.

Police responded to the 900 block of Poplar Grove at around 3:25 p.m., where they found a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim, who police initially described only as a man but later said was a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned a second person, a 12-year-old boy, had been shot in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

