BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank is asking for more volunteers as the holiday season is upon the state.
With growing demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, they said they need more people to keep up with the demands through the holidays.
They said the food bank has seen a decline in volunteers since the start of the school year. Hours in September were down 9% last year, according to the Bank, and down 31% compared to August 2020.
“As the holidays near, we are entering the time of year when we typically need volunteers the most,” said MFB President & CEO Carmen Del Guercio. “Because of the pandemic, we’re seeing more need for food assistance yet fewer corporate groups available to help. Now more than ever, volunteers are absolutely vital to our operations, which is why we’re calling on Marylanders to join us so that we can ensure our neighbors facing hunger don’t have to go without this holiday season.”
MFB is looking for individuals and groups of 5 to 10 people who can work weekday shifts:
- In the warehouse, sorting and packing donated food (Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.)
- In the kitchen, packing Grab & Go Meals for kids and their families (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 9am to 2:30 p.m.)
Volunteers ages 13+ are welcome, but they ask that volunteers under the age of 18 be accompanied by a chaperone.
You can learn more or sign up for a shift here.