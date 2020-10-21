Comments
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are doubling the reward for information about the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Columbia to $10,000.
Juan Michael Ross was shot and killed outside a home on October 4, police said.
Detectives are still working to determine if the shooting was drug-related, and if the people involved all knew each other.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
