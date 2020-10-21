CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By Rachael Cardin
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Parents and students rallied in Towson on Wednesday, calling for Baltimore County Public Schools to bring back in-person learning.

The grassroots group, Re-Open BCPS stands 1,500 members strong. They started their rally saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

Students came out with their parents, all holding signs saying they wanted “real school” back, with slogans like “I want real school not virtual,” and “No child left behind a screen.”

Speakers discussed mental health issues with kids as they must stay home and cannot interact with other kids.

The Baltimore County Public School system along with Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams said in a statement the health and safety of the community is their top priority.

“The health and safety of the BCPS community is our top priority. As we continue navigating through a global pandemic, we are relying on our health partners to advise us so we can make the best decisions we can for students and staff,” the statement read.

A group of students addressed the crowd in Towson, saying they want to go back to school.

They added they are not learning well at home in a virtual setting.

Hundreds of students in Harford and Carroll counties returned to the classroom on a limited basis on Monday. In Carroll County, elementary and middle school students are in-person in two groups. High school students will not return until November 12.

Roughly 8,000 of the system’s 24,000 students are still learning virtually, according to Carroll County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Lockard.

Harford County brought back kindergarten through second-grade students for one day a week.

Baltimore County reversed its initial decision to have all staff members return in-person, originally set for October 19.

