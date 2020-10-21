Baltimore (WJZ)– A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am for much of Maryland.
Counties included are: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, and Talbot.
Visibility is one quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving slow down and use your headlights.
Dense Fog Advisory for most the state until 10 AM. Visibility is less than a quarter mile, so you’ll definitely need to give extra time for your travels through mid morning. Remember low beams after the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/Qla1Qqd9LA
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) October 21, 2020
Due to the fog there are several eastern shore school delays.
Kent County public schools are on a 90 minute delay. Queen Anne’s County High School will start session 3 at 11:50am and sessions 1 and 2 are virtual.