Baltimore (WJZ)– A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am for much of Maryland.

Counties included are: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, and Talbot.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving slow down and use your headlights.

Due to the fog there are several eastern shore school delays.

Kent County public schools are on a 90 minute delay. Queen Anne’s County High School will start session 3 at 11:50am and sessions 1 and 2 are virtual.

