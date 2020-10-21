BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Attorney Robert Hur announced Tuesday awards of nearly $3 million in Department of Justice grants to fight drug abuse and addiction in Maryland.
The grants were awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.
Illegal drugs and illicit drug use have claimed the lives of nearly 400,000 Americans since the turn of the century.
“We must do everything we can to combat opioid addiction,” Hur said. “These grants from the Department of Justice will help prevent opioid addiction through prescription drug monitoring programs, provide treatment to drug-addicted prisoners, and help prosecute drug dealers by enhancing our ability to evaluate evidence. These efforts are crucial to the fight to stop drug abuse and dangerous overdoses.”
Funding is made available through OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, National Institute of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here.