Baltimore (WJZ)– An overnight shooting has an area of West Baltimore blocked off this morning.
The shooting took place around 1am in the 500 block of W. Franklin and Paca Streets. Three people were transported to Shock Trauma with unknown injuries.
#BREAKING: Police activity at 500 block of Franklin St.
Bullet cases are scattered on ground.
BPD officer on scene confirms an investigation is underway following a shooting.
Paca St to Pennsylvania Ave. blocked off.
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 22, 2020