By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a man who they believe is responsible for the shooting death of 18-year-old Gary Williams back in April.

Police say Williams was shot April 1 in the 4700 block of Yellowwood Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives investigating the case obtained a search warrant for 22-year-old Chance Taylor, of the 800 block of Showell Court, and made an arrest Tuesday.

Taylor was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.

