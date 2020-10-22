LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Largo in September.
Detectives say the suspect is 28-year-old Santegie Williams. His last known address was in the 2300 block of 4th Street in northwest Washington, D.C.
Police were called just before 7 a.m. on September 4 to the 800 block of Largo Center Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the victim outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
During the course of the investigation, Williams was identified as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Detectives believe the suspect stabbed the victim during a robbery. At this time, there is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is urged to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).