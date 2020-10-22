BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders hoping to vote early and in person for the 2020 general election will be able to do so beginning Monday at a number of sites, including Oriole Park.
Baltimore voters will be able to cast their ballots at Camden Yards daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. beginning Monday and running through November 2. The baseball stadium will also serve as a voting center on Election Day.
In a news release, the Orioles said the polling location will be at Dempsey’s Brew Pub and Restaurant. Free parking will be available at the East Warehouse Lot and Lot A.
Voters who don’t want to wait until Monday to cast their ballots can still drop off their mail-in ballots at two ballot boxes at Camden Yards as well as hundreds of other sites across the state.
For a full list of early voting centers statewide, click here. Click here to search for voting center and ballot dropoff locations.