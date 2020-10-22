CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Economy, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

He said he’ll be making an announcement about a “major new economic relief initiative.”

WJZ will be live at 2 p.m. on air and on WJZ.com

