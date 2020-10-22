Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
He said he’ll be making an announcement about a “major new economic relief initiative.”
WJZ will be live at 2 p.m. on air and on WJZ.com