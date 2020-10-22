ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday called for all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland to move to the third phase of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan, which several counties have not yet done.
Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as Baltimore City, remain in the second phase of the recovery plan, according to the governor’s office.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Hogan said while the conditions on the ground made reopening at a slower rate earlier a “prudent” decision, the health metrics show more reopening can be done safely.
“Solving and slowing the spread of this virus and saving lives continues to be our most important priority,” Hogan said, “and with our health metrics continuing to remain low and stable, local jurisdictions should be focused on our economic health and well-being as well,” he said.
Much of the state moved to the third phase at 5 p.m. on September 4. Under that phase, movie theaters and live entertainment venues can operate at up to 50% capacity or 100 people at indoor and 250 people at outdoor venues. Retail stores, churches and houses of worship moved to 75% capacity.
The governor also said he is disappointed that a number of counties have not allocated funding from the state to help Marylanders and small businesses. Hogan said only 35% of the CARES Act funding the state allocated for 19 smaller counties in the state has been spent.
