ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Two men are in charged in the July 28 murder of a man in Rosedale.
Baltimore County police arrested Lateef Amir Maple, 32 on September 30 and Donwin Rumeal Brooks, 30, on October 21.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. that evening in the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road. Police said the victims were shot in the parking lot of the home.
Trevor Hamlet, 31, and a second man were hospitalized. Hamlet died of his injuries, but the second victim is expected to survive.
Detectives believe Maple and Brooks targeted the victims and it was an isolated incident.
Maple and Brooks are charged with first-degree murder and various other charges. Maple is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.
Police did not release any photos of the suspects or victims.