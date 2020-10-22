CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people have stepped up to help their neighbor during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes members of the Maryland AmeriCorps.

5,100 volunteers have been doing everything from delivering meals and learning kits, to making cloth and 3-D printed masks.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

So far, they’ve given out 10,000 pounds of food to 2,000 people.

Volunteers work at schools, homeless shelters, health clinics and more.

They’re actively recruiting people. If you’re interested, you can apply online.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

