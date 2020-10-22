Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people have stepped up to help their neighbor during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes members of the Maryland AmeriCorps.
5,100 volunteers have been doing everything from delivering meals and learning kits, to making cloth and 3-D printed masks.
So far, they’ve given out 10,000 pounds of food to 2,000 people.
Volunteers work at schools, homeless shelters, health clinics and more.
They’re actively recruiting people. If you’re interested, you can apply online.
