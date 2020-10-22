BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to do some leaf-peeping? You don’t have to go far!
The latest fall foliage report from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources shows peak conditions in both Frederick and Washington counties. Points east of Frederick County along the Mason-Dixon line, including Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil and Harford counties, are nearing their peak, while areas to the south, including Baltimore, are still at their midpoint.
The DNR said this season “continues to bring on the best fall color Maryland has seen in years.”
The next few days will feel more like spring than fall, though: temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper-70s through Saturday. Sunday will be much cooler; the high temperature is set to be 58 degrees.
