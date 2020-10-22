COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — For the 2020 season-opener, Maryland Football players will debut new name-plates on their jerseys, helmet stickers and warm-up shirts to make personal statements about the fight for racial justice.
The University said student-athletes will have the option to replace their names on their jerseys with various expressions of solidarity, including Equality, Unity, Respect, Justice and Empathy.
“At the University of Maryland, we are focused on supporting our student-athletes, allowing them to start important conversations on critical issues and amplifying their voices,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said. “This Saturday we will introduce student-driven initiatives as our players will make personal statements about the fight for justice. It fills me with great pride to see the passion our student-athletes have, to take a stance and be vocal about issues that matter to them.”
Players will also have the option to wear warm-up shirts with the same expressions and two others, “I Got Your Back” and “Speak Up.”
A helmet sticker designed by student-athletes will express solidarity through the phrase “One Terp.”
The Terrapins open their season on the road Saturday against Northwestern. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.