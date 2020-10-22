Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of Maryland.
Counties included are: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, and Washington.
Visibility is one quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving slow down and use your headlights.
Due to the fog there are several Eastern Shore school changes.
Cecil County Public Schools are on a 2 hour delay for virtual and in-person students with a modified preschool schedule. Kent County Public Schools are on a 90-minute delay. In Queen Anne’s County small group instruction will be virtual.
