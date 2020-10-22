Comments
BERWYN HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Berwyn Heights.
The victim has been identified as Michael Luke Miller, 36, of Berwyn Heights.
Police were called Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. to the 6200 block of Ruatan Street for a report of a collision.
The preliminary investigation found Miller was traveling eastbound on Ruatan Street, when for reasons that remain under investigation, he struck a parked car, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Miller was pronounced dead on the scene. The parked car was unoccupied.
The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes that occur within the Town of Berwyn Heights.