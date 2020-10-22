COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have identified the man whose body was recently found in a wooded area in Columbia.
Police have identified the man as Nahun Odilio Delgado-Sanchez, 34, of Columbia.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of his death and believe there was foul play, according to police.
Police Find Body In Wooded Area In Columbia, Investigating ‘Suspicious Circumstances’ Of Person’s Death
Police said they received a tip about a body in the area of the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane and found it Tuesday.
Investigators believe Delgado-Sanchez was last seen alive about a month ago, but he had not been reported missing.
Delgado-Sanchez’s death has been preliminarily ruled a homicide. There are no further details available about the nature of his injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in this case.