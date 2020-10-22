BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new landmark study at the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that COVID-19 patients taking a daily, low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease significantly lowered the risk of death and complications from COVID-19.
The study found that COVID-19 patients taking aspirin were nearly 50% less likely to die in the hospital and much less likely to be admitted to the ICU and be put on a ventilator.
Doctors say because the virus increases the risk of blood clots, it makes sense that aspirin would help infected patients.
Dr. Jonathan Chow is an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
“When you have a disease like COVID that leads to increased formation of blood clots, and then you have a medication like aspirin which thins your blood and prevents those blood clots from forming, it makes clinical sense that it would work,” Dr. Chow said.
He added that researchers are cautiously optimistic about the findings of this study, but they still need to finish a randomized control trial to prove that aspirin decreases death in COVID-19 patients.