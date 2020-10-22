BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens could be bolstering their wide receiver lineup with veteran Dez Bryant, according to a Thursday morning report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported a source said the Ravens will sign Bryant to the practice squad if he passes a physical and does well in a workout.

Bryant worked out with the team in August.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Bryant spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before moving to the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He suffered an Achilles injury before ever taking a snap with the team in a game.

Since, the 31-year-old Bryant has been waiting for the opportunity to return to the field with a team. He’s been connected to a couple over the course of the last few years but never ended up signing.

Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017. In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

The Ravens are signing him to the practice squad, so there’s no guarantee of seeing him in a game just yet. But, if he were to be moved up to the game day roster, he could provide a physical presence on the outside to complement the speed of Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay.

