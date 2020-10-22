BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a trade to send DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore.

The team has agreed to make the trade pending the passing of a physical, in exchange for undisclosed draft picks, according to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.

“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” DeCosta stated. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”

The 25-year-old is familiar with Maryland. He is a Bowie, Md. native and attended the University of Maryland. There, he set a school record for sacks in a single season (13.5) in 2015.

Ngakoue tweeted his own confirmation out Thursday morning:

Ravens Flock🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) October 22, 2020

He played six games with the Vikings this season, recording 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

This acquisition leaves the Raven’s defense well-quipped, and fans are already getting on board.

According to ESPN, Ngakoue will fly to Baltimore in the next day to go through COVID testing so he can be ready as early as next week- when the Ravens come off their bye to face the Steelers.