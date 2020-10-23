Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The annual Army-Navy football game will be played at West Point rather than Philadelphia, the Naval Academy said Friday.
The game, which is set for December 12, is being moved to allow the entire brigade of midshipmen and corps of cadets to attend, Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Army athletic director Mike Buddie said. Attendance limits in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the full brigade and corps to attend, the duo said.
Despite the move, it’s still unlikely fans will be allowed, though the game will be televised on CBS at 3 p.m., officials said.