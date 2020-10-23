CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Army football, Army–Navy Game, Local TV, Navy Football, Sports, Talkers, West Point

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The annual Army-Navy football game will be played at West Point rather than Philadelphia, the Naval Academy said Friday.

The game, which is set for December 12, is being moved to allow the entire brigade of midshipmen and corps of cadets to attend, Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Army athletic director Mike Buddie said. Attendance limits in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the full brigade and corps to attend, the duo said.

Despite the move, it’s still unlikely fans will be allowed, though the game will be televised on CBS at 3 p.m., officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply