OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man has been charged following a series of incidents at grocery stores in Baltimore County in which women reported being sprayed with an unknown substance that made them feel dizzy, police said Friday.

Terrence Leroy Devillasee, of Randallstown, faces three second-degree assault charges after police said he sprayed a substance on the women at a number of grocery stores in the Owings Mills area over a period of several months.

In total, police have reported four incidents. The first incident happened on June 11 at a Giant Foods in the 10200 block of Mill Run Circle. Another incident happened at a Walmart in the 9700 block of Reisterstown Road on August 5, while a third happened at the same Giant Foods on September 8 and a fourth happened at a Wegmans in the 10100 block of Reisterstown Road on September 9.

READ MORE: Police: Man Allegedly Sprayed Women With Substance That Made Them Feel ‘Dizzy’ At Owings Mills Grocery Stores

In the September 8 incident, police said Devillasee approached the woman and told her she had something on her pant leg. When the woman touched the substance, she reportedly felt dizzy.

As the woman left the store, Devillasee followed her outside, at which point she made a scene that she was being followed and he left, police said. Surveillance video showed Devillasee spraying something on the woman and following the woman around the store. Officers responded to the scene that day.

A day later, a similar situation happened at the Wegmans. The woman who was sprayed reportedly felt dizzy after touching the substance. She reported it to police on September 22.

After police released details of the two incidents in September, the victims in the earlier incidents came forward. Police said while chemical tests on the substance were inconclusive, Devilasee said it was corn syrup.

Online court records do not show a future court date for Devilasee.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!