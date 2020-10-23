TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools’ students, parents and caregivers are invited to complete an online survey about their experiences with virtual learning during the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
The survey, which will be anonymous, is open now through Sunday, November 8.
“I encourage all BCPS parents, caregivers, and students to complete this important survey,” BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams said in a news release. “The results will be used to make adjustments as needed to provide our students and their families with needed supports.”
You can click here to take the survey.
