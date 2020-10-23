BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least seven people were shot across Baltimore between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, police reported.

Of those seven, two have died, including a 16-year-old boy. He’s one of five Baltimore teenagers killed in the past 12 days.

Police said that the 16-year-old was shot multiple times in broad daylight on Wednesday in West Baltimore. It happened near Poplar Grove and W. Lafayette Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy was also shot there in the foot and had to be hospitalized.

Police later identified the 16-year-old victim as Jaheem Atkins of west Baltimore.

Just after midnight, three men and a woman were the victims of a quadruple shooting on W. Franklin Street in Seton Hill. The men, aged 19, 24 and 30, are all expected to survive. A fourth victim, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning, police said they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert near Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School. There they found 18-year-old Ethan Ellerbe shot dead inside a car on Kenhill Avenue.

Police have not announced any arrests in the three shootings.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 266 homicides this year in Baltimore, 11 behind last year’s pace.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.