CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 712 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths Friday as the positivity rate remained nearly flat, data from the state’s health department showed.

The state has now reported 138,691 COVID-19 cases and 3,932 deaths. No new hospitalizations were reported, leaving the number at 458. Of those, 336 are in acute care and 122 are in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3%, down from 3.1% on Thursday. A total of 3,201,774 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,716,603 have come back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 614 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,568 (255) 12*
Baltimore City 17,181 (482) 17*
Baltimore County 19,980 (638) 23*
Calvert 1,153 (27) 2*
Caroline 726 (8)
Carroll 2,175 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,307 (35) 1*
Charles 3,078 (99) 2*
Dorchester 742 (10)
Frederick 4,610 (129) 8*
Garrett 117 (1)
Harford 3,492 (76) 4*
Howard 5,716 (118) 6*
Kent 338 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,877 (823) 40*
Prince George’s 31,999 (829) 24*
Queen Anne’s 758 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,429 (60)
Somerset 404 (6)
Talbot 636 (6)
Washington 2,182 (42)
Wicomico 2,418 (49)
Worcester 1,191 (29) 1*
Data not available (14)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,376
10-19 12,168 (2)
20-29 26,232 (24) 1*
30-39 24,916 (51) 6*
40-49 21,983 (125) 3*
50-59 20,210 (323) 17*
60-69 13,593 (646) 13*
70-79 7,988 (974) 28*
80+ 6,225 (1,784) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 73,061 (1,925) 75*
Male 65,630 (2,007) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

