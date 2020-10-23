ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 712 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths Friday as the positivity rate remained nearly flat, data from the state’s health department showed.
The state has now reported 138,691 COVID-19 cases and 3,932 deaths. No new hospitalizations were reported, leaving the number at 458. Of those, 336 are in acute care and 122 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3%, down from 3.1% on Thursday. A total of 3,201,774 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,716,603 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|614
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,568
|(255)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,181
|(482)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,980
|(638)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,153
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|726
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,175
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,307
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,078
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|742
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,610
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|117
|(1)
|Harford
|3,492
|(76)
|4*
|Howard
|5,716
|(118)
|6*
|Kent
|338
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,877
|(823)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,999
|(829)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|758
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,429
|(60)
|Somerset
|404
|(6)
|Talbot
|636
|(6)
|Washington
|2,182
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,418
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,191
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
