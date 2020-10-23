Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Department of Justice released this week a report on its efforts to “dismantle” MS-13 in the U.S. and abroad.
The data showed that since 2016, the department has prosecuted over 700 MS-13 gang members.
So far, more than 500 of these MS-13 gang members have been convicted, including 37 who received life sentences, according to the Department of Justice.
The report also describes the department’s efforts to combat MS-13 internationally through increased partnerships with law enforcement in Mexico and Central America.
Through international cooperation, hundreds of MS-13 members have been arrested abroad and more than 50 MS-13 members have been extradited to the U.S.