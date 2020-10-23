CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the deadly August shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lansdowne, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.

Devin Montrese Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bail pending a court hearing. Police did not specify when or where Johnson was arrested.

Police said Johnson shot and killed Ira Douglas Dixon on Oak Road around 10:40 p.m. on August 3 in a likely drug-related robbery.

Johnson is set to appear in court on Monday for a bail review hearing, online court records show.

