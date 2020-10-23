CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMUndercover Boss
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Normal Avenue, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply