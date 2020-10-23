Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastern District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.