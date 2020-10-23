CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Fire, Howard County Fire Department, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured battling a townhouse fire in Howard County Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. along the 7200 block of Procopio Circle in Columbia.

Crews arrived on location in about four minutes of the 911 call and reported heavy fire from two adjacent townhouses.

Photo Credit: Howard County Fire Department.

The incident commander quickly requested a second alarm to bring additional resources to fight the fire.

The fire was extinguished in less than an hour.

Four residents have been displaced as a result of the blaze, and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire investigators from the HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal are working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

CBS Baltimore Staff

