CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw more than 23,000 new unemployment claims last week, the state’s labor department reported Thursday.

The number of new claims sat at 23,203, down from the previous week’s 28,388.

Meanwhile, the labor department said it has processed 93.7% of the 788,198 claims filed between March 9 and October 17.

The labor department is also investigating 7,255 claims from both within and outside of Maryland that could be fraudulent, the agency said.

Here’s a breakdown of the unemployment claims by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 17, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 129 18 0 64 7
Anne Arundel 428 140 6 777 45
Baltimore City 945 393 9 953 75
Baltimore County 1,498 467 16 1,364 101
Calvert 135 61 1 82 1
Caroline 48 11 2 22 0
Carroll 133 43 1 171 10
Cecil 111 39 0 60 9
Charles 183 49 0 195 12
Dorchester 57 9 2 39 4
Frederick 247 58 1 315 9
Garrett 30 8 0 20 4
Harford 248 60 2 283 23
Howard 211 81 1 399 18
Kent 47 18 0 16 3
Montgomery 941 326 8 1,364 72
Non – Maryland 1,972 486 7 602 47
Prince George’s 2,224 760 11 1,258 86
Queen Anne’s 33 5 1 48 6
Somerset 57 22 0 17 3
St. Mary’s 65 21 1 69 7
Talbot 51 13 0 32 6
Unknown 472 6 1 101 4
Washington 230 65 3 139 13
Wicomico 171 48 0 115 10
Worcester 144 16 4 76 14
Totals by Type: 10,810 3,223 77 8,581 589
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,810
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 12,393
Total New UI Claims: 23,203

