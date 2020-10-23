|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – October 17, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|129
|18
|0
|64
|7
|Anne Arundel
|428
|140
|6
|777
|45
|Baltimore City
|945
|393
|9
|953
|75
|Baltimore County
|1,498
|467
|16
|1,364
|101
|Calvert
|135
|61
|1
|82
|1
|Caroline
|48
|11
|2
|22
|0
|Carroll
|133
|43
|1
|171
|10
|Cecil
|111
|39
|0
|60
|9
|Charles
|183
|49
|0
|195
|12
|Dorchester
|57
|9
|2
|39
|4
|Frederick
|247
|58
|1
|315
|9
|Garrett
|30
|8
|0
|20
|4
|Harford
|248
|60
|2
|283
|23
|Howard
|211
|81
|1
|399
|18
|Kent
|47
|18
|0
|16
|3
|Montgomery
|941
|326
|8
|1,364
|72
|Non – Maryland
|1,972
|486
|7
|602
|47
|Prince George’s
|2,224
|760
|11
|1,258
|86
|Queen Anne’s
|33
|5
|1
|48
|6
|Somerset
|57
|22
|0
|17
|3
|St. Mary’s
|65
|21
|1
|69
|7
|Talbot
|51
|13
|0
|32
|6
|Unknown
|472
|6
|1
|101
|4
|Washington
|230
|65
|3
|139
|13
|Wicomico
|171
|48
|0
|115
|10
|Worcester
|144
|16
|4
|76
|14
|Totals by Type:
|10,810
|3,223
|77
|8,581
|589
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,810
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|12,393
|Total New UI Claims:
|23,203
Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw more than 23,000 new unemployment claims last week, the state’s labor department reported Thursday.
The number of new claims sat at 23,203, down from the previous week’s 28,388.
Meanwhile, the labor department said it has processed 93.7% of the 788,198 claims filed between March 9 and October 17.
The labor department is also investigating 7,255 claims from both within and outside of Maryland that could be fraudulent, the agency said.
Here’s a breakdown of the unemployment claims by county: