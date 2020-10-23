CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:AAA Mid-Atlantic, Baltimore, Baltimore Gas Prices, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Gas Prices, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are seeing some slight savings at the pump, with gas prices dropping an average of three cents statewide over the past week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday.

The state’s current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.28, down from $2.31 a week ago and $2.48 a year ago. Annapolis and Baltimore’s average gas prices are also $2.28 per gallon, while it’s one cent cheaper in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

Despite this week’s drop, the statewide average gas price is up five cents from a month ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic attributed the decline to decreased demand. That lowered demand means prices will continue to fall, the group said.

Maryland gas prices are higher than the national average, which sits at $2.16 per gallon.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply