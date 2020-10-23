BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are seeing some slight savings at the pump, with gas prices dropping an average of three cents statewide over the past week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday.
The state’s current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.28, down from $2.31 a week ago and $2.48 a year ago. Annapolis and Baltimore’s average gas prices are also $2.28 per gallon, while it’s one cent cheaper in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.
Despite this week’s drop, the statewide average gas price is up five cents from a month ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic attributed the decline to decreased demand. That lowered demand means prices will continue to fall, the group said.
Maryland gas prices are higher than the national average, which sits at $2.16 per gallon.