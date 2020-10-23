ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections wants to remind voters to wear a mask when they show up to the polls for early voting or on Election Day.
Voters who say they have a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication do not need to wear one, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Voters who refuse to wear a mask and do not provide a medical reason or acceptable disability must vote a provisional ballot outside of the voting room.
Early voting in Maryland starts Monday, October 26. The State Board of Elections said it expects a large voter turnout.
