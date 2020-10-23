CORONAVIRUS IN MD712 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMUndercover Boss
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Early Voting, Election Day, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Board of Elections, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections wants to remind voters to wear a mask when they show up to the polls for early voting or on Election Day.

Voters who say they have a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication do not need to wear one, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Voters who refuse to wear a mask and do not provide a medical reason or acceptable disability must vote a provisional ballot outside of the voting room.

Early voting in Maryland starts Monday, October 26. The State Board of Elections said it expects a large voter turnout.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply