BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of Maryland.
Counties included are: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, and Talbot.
Visibility is one quarter mile or less in dense fog. If driving slow down and use your headlights.
Due to the fog there are several Eastern Shore school changes. In Queen Anne’s County small group instruction will be virtual, Caroline and Talbot County schools are on a 90 minute delay.
You can find school delays here.