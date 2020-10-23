BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The next time the Baltimore Ravens take to the field for a home game, they’ll be able to have fans in the stands.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has approved a plan allowing the team to have thousands of fans at M&T Bank Stadium for the team’s rivalry match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Under the plan, the team will be able to have up to 3,000 fans in lower bowl seats as well as having fans in suites. The upper bowl will remain closed “until further notice,” the team said.

Under an order from Gov. Larry Hogan, capacity is limited to 10%, which would allow for just over 7,000 people to be inside the stadium.

“I have reviewed the Ravens’ plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor’s recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game,” Young said in a statement Friday morning. “This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens’ protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible.”

In a statement, Ravens president Dick Cass said “we are excited to welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium.”

The team opened a ticket lottery for season ticketholders earlier this week after Hogan approved the plan but before the city gave the final thumbs up. The fulfillment process began Thursday.

