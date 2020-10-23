BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than one-quarter of all first-class mail in the Baltimore area is not being delivered on time, a report released this week by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs found.
The report highlighted six postal districts that had on-time delivery rates below 80% during the week of October 3 through October 9. Baltimore came in at 74.9%, joining Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Mississippi, Alabama and Detroit in the under-80% threshold.
Nationwide, the on-time delivery percentage rebounded to 86.1% during that same week, the report found, but it’s still below the 91.1% average from early July before the postal service implemented sweeping changes under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Those changes led to a lawsuit from multiple states, including Maryland, arguing the changes could affect the upcoming election, which is seeing a surge of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.