Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a robbery involving two suspects armed with a handgun near the University of Maryland College Park Friday afternoon, campus police said.
The robbery happened in the 7200 block of Baltimore Avenue near Calvert Road, UMD police tweeted.
Further details were not immediately available.
COMMUNITY ALERT: Off-Campus Robbery with a Weapon
Off-campus robbery with a weapon at 7200 Baltimore Ave. near Calver Road. Two suspects armed with a handgun. Stay away from area. Follow Police Directions. More information to follow when available.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) October 23, 2020
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!