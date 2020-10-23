Annapolis Native Travis Pastrana Jumps Car Over Ego Alley As Boat Passes BelowAnnapolis native and X Games competitor Travis Pastrana jumped a car over Ego Alley at City Dock on Thursday.

Towson Couple Honors Son, Bring Laughs To Children With Cancer Through Farting Stuffed AnimalsTo carry on Andrew's love of laughter and jokes, his parents started "Andrew's Laughing Gas" in January. It's a charity that provides these gassy stuffed animals to any child battling cancer.

Fall Foliage Report: Leaves Nearing Peak North Of Baltimore, Though City Still At MidpointLooking to do some leaf-peeping? You don't have to go far!

Fluid Movement Cheers On Voters At Baltimore Ballot Drop BoxesWhen voters at selection locations across Baltimore drop off their ballots, they'll be greeted by a cheering section- Fluid Movement.

Retired Race Horse Farm In Maryland Holding Fundraiser This WeekendThis weekend, there’s an open invite for Marylanders to check out horses, try apple cider, play games and take part in a scavenger hunt.

Baltimore Tree Trust Celebrates 10,000th Tree Planting In City As Part Of Effort To Expand Tree CanopyThe Baltimore Tree Trust just marked a major milestone: the nonprofit organization commemorated its 10,000th tree planting Tuesday at Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park.