BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As businesses across Maryland continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new dose of economic aid is coming from the State’s rainy day fund.

An additional $250 million is being made available to restaurants and small business, doubling from the original $250 million already set aside, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

“It’s not going to solve all of their problems, but it can help them stay afloat until we get the vaccine,” the governor said.

Mount Washinton Tavern bartender Jason Johnson said he appreciates the funding, of which $50 million is for restaurants.

“It’s a shot in the arm and we want to take that and any help is imperative,” he said.

But despite the funding, Johnson said they still anticipate tough times ahead

“Is it enough? Is it ever enough?” he said.

For Sassanova Clothing Store, owner Angela Tandy said she is also glad to get more relief, although she doesn’t know how much it will be and points out the uncertainty has been and will continue to be very hard on businesses.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of months when it does get colder or when cases increase,” she said.

While Tandy’s three locations in Greenspring, Harbor East and Bethesda are still operating, she’s not sure if other businesses can stay afloat.

“A lot have closed their doors and I expect there will be more,” Tandy said.

“You’re taking it one day at a time, one month at a time and that’s just how it’s gotta be,” Johnson said.

