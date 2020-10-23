Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in an attempted murder in Baltimore earlier this month, city police said Friday.
A warrant task force arrested Tyrese Jefferson in the 500 block of Bowleys Quarters Road in Baltimore County around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. He had been wanted in an October 4 shooting in the city.
The shooting, which happened in the 500 block of Rappolla Street, left a 37-year-old man seriously injured.
Jefferson is being held without bail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
