By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in an attempted murder in Baltimore earlier this month, city police said Friday.

A warrant task force arrested Tyrese Jefferson in the 500 block of Bowleys Quarters Road in Baltimore County around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. He had been wanted in an October 4 shooting in the city.

Tyrese Jefferson. Credit: Baltimore Police

The shooting, which happened in the 500 block of Rappolla Street, left a 37-year-old man seriously injured.

Jefferson is being held without bail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

