BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nike and Lyft have partnered to offer voters $10 off a ride to drop off or cast their ballots in a number of cities, including Baltimore.
The companies announced the partnership on Friday. Voters will be able to use the promo code NIKE2020 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily between October 24 and October 30 to get a discounted ride to a polling place or ballot drop box.
The partnership is valid in Baltimore, Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Houston, Milwaukee, Miami and Portland, all communities the companies said have historically had a harder time getting to polling sites.
Lyft announced a program to offer a discount on rides to the polls last month. Under that program, riders can use code 2020VOTE to get 50% off their ride, up to $10, to their polling place or ballot drop box on Election Day.
Early in-person voting starts Monday in Maryland.