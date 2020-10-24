BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A custom furniture company in Baltimore found a way to use their talents to help kids learning virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anything Wood & Metal in Hampden has made a name for itself by making custom creations out of primarily reclaimed wood and metal.

“If you can think of it, we can build,” Director of Operations Jordan Walz said.

Looking to help during the coronavirus pandemic, they realized their services wouldn’t be much help to frontline workers. So, they turned their sights to helping students learning virtually.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“When we heard about the desk shortage, we were like, ‘Wow, this is definitely something we can help with,'” Walz said.

Their team got to work creating beautiful school desks out of the same reclaimed material they use for their custom furniture.

To help offset the cost, they’re selling larger desks. For every one purchased, a school desk will be gifted to a Baltimore City student.

“They are 100% built by hand,” Walz said. “We have a small team of guys here that have been cranking them out, and the material is so sturdy.”

To buy a desk, it costs $480. You can also donate a school desk for $100 or make a smaller donation that will be put toward building supplies.

“It’s kind of a tricky time, so I think a lot of people are thinking they can’t do anything to help or that they’re just overwhelmed,” Walz said. “So I think that you have to try to find ways that you can be helpful, and for us, it was building these desks.”

If you want to take one home and help out a local student, they say they will continue making them for as long as there’s a need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.