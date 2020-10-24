Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 9:40p.m. Friday night for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police have not identified the victim in this fatal shooting and homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
