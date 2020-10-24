BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight in south Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Eagle Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in a separate shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 2:42 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found the victim being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Prior to the victim’s arrival at the hospital, Western District officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Calhoun Street for a report of gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and did not locate a victim.

Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.