BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A four-part series documenting the success and controversy surrounding Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy football program is set to launch in November.
“THE COST OF WINNING” will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max starting Tuesday, November 10 beginning at 9 p.m.
Over the course of the four episodes, the story follows the head coach, along with three highly touted recruits, as they pursue a national championship and a path to college for their 30 graduating seniors.
The school’s program won three consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships before being unceremoniously expelled from the league in 2018 for “being too good” – a turn of events that raised questions of racial bias.
Despite the setback, the team’s seniors ultimately received scholarship offers from some of the top collegiate programs in the country, including LSU, Alabama and Clemson.
The first two episodes in the series launch on Tuesday, November 10. The last two episodes will air the following night.