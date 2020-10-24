CORONAVIRUS IN MD796 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UMMC and community members came together at Baltimore City Community College to deliver thousands of meals to local senior residents.

Organizers say COVID-19 pandemic restrictions make it especially difficult for some seniors to get out- and get healthy meals.

Volunteers met at the medical center and hand-delivered the meals themselves.

It’s all thanks to help from various churches, synagogues and other organizations.

