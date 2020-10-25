Comments
KENT ISLAND, MD. (WJZ) — Five boaters safely escaped onto a passing boat Saturday after their boat caught fire on Kent Island.
Maryland Natural Resources police officers responded to a boat fire near Bloody Point in Queen Anne’s County at around 3:34 p.m.
Officers found the five boaters on a Good Samaritan’s boat, who said their 1978 55-foot Chris-Craft sport fish vessel caught fire near the cabin area.
They said they were able to put out the fire at first, but it reignited. A Good Samaritan got the boaters onto their boat and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department extinguished the fire.
No one was injured.